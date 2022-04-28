“Top Gun: Maverick” just screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and the film appears to have taken the audience’s breath away.

Initial reactions are positively glowing, praising director Joseph Kosinski’s approach to the film’s aerial flight sequences and action while also acknowledging that the sequel is surprisingly emotional.

Starring Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Maverick from the 1986 film, the sequel will fly into theaters May 27, 2022. Val Kilmer will also reprise the role of “Iceman.”

“#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year,” TheWrap’s Drew Taylor wrote. “What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better.”

“Deadpool” co-creator Rob Liefield is “STUNNED at how absolutely outstanding” the film is, praising its “Perfect page, thrills, cast, chemistry!!!” and calling it “One of the greatest sequels ever made!”

Collider’s editor in chief Steven Weintraub gave a special shoutout to Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

Others like film critic Shaurya Chawla encourage moviegoers to “see it on the biggest, loudest screen.” Chawla also wrote “Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this.”

Newcomers to the sequel include Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”), Lewis Pullman (“Outer Range”), Miles Teller (“Whiplash”), Monica Barbaro (“Splitting Up Together,” “The Good Cop”), Ed Harris (”Westworld, “Apollo 13”) Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Glen Powell (“Hidden Figures,” “Set It Up”), Jean Louisa Kelly (“Mr. Holland’s Opus,” “The Call of the Wild”) and Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place,” “Nine Perfect Strangers”).

Read on for more reviews:

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

I’m stunned, STUNNED at how absolutely outstanding TOP GUN:MAVERICK is! Perfect pace, thrills, cast, chemistry!!! And @TomCruise back in the pilots seat! One of the greatest sequels ever made! You’ll see! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 28, 2022

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is a lot of fun, loaded to the brim with some jaw-dropping flight sequences (Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this), tons of nostalgic callbacks to the first and a few surprisingly emotional beats. See it on the biggest, loudest screen. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/chCAxdyKe1 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 28, 2022

Ok, so now it can be told. I saw TOP GUN: MAVERICK recently and LOVED it. I had a big goofy grin on my face as soon as the opening music played. My happiest experience in a movie theater in years. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 28, 2022

After hearing for a week about movies that need to be seen in theaters, Paramount delivered a big-screen spectacle in Top Gun: Maverick at #CinemaCon, a solid standalone actioner that gets its heart from the backstory of the original film. — Chris Lindahl (@cmlindahl) April 28, 2022

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good. 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 28, 2022

Full disclosure. I’m a huge Top Gun fan. But I think even if I wasn’t, I would have LOVED Top Gun: Maverick. The action is intense & gorgeous, characters and relationships rich & rewarding, then it tugs on the heart strings too. It’s a special sequel & I’ll be its wingman anytime pic.twitter.com/i23WuIvE9m — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 28, 2022

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

Crowd shouts to “show it again!” after #TopGunMaverick credits end. I can’t say I’d object. See this on the BIGGEST damn screen with the BEST sound system that you can find. Good on Tom Cruise for continuing to be an insane person. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Y5zhMmMOlT — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 28, 2022