“Top Gun: Maverick” just screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and the film appears to have taken the audience’s breath away.
Initial reactions are positively glowing, praising director Joseph Kosinski’s approach to the film’s aerial flight sequences and action while also acknowledging that the sequel is surprisingly emotional.
Starring Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Maverick from the 1986 film, the sequel will fly into theaters May 27, 2022. Val Kilmer will also reprise the role of “Iceman.”
“#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year,” TheWrap’s Drew Taylor wrote. “What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better.”
“Deadpool” co-creator Rob Liefield is “STUNNED at how absolutely outstanding” the film is, praising its “Perfect page, thrills, cast, chemistry!!!” and calling it “One of the greatest sequels ever made!”
Collider’s editor in chief Steven Weintraub gave a special shoutout to Miles Teller and Glen Powell.
Others like film critic Shaurya Chawla encourage moviegoers to “see it on the biggest, loudest screen.” Chawla also wrote “Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this.”
Newcomers to the sequel include Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”), Lewis Pullman (“Outer Range”), Miles Teller (“Whiplash”), Monica Barbaro (“Splitting Up Together,” “The Good Cop”), Ed Harris (”Westworld, “Apollo 13”) Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Glen Powell (“Hidden Figures,” “Set It Up”), Jean Louisa Kelly (“Mr. Holland’s Opus,” “The Call of the Wild”) and Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place,” “Nine Perfect Strangers”).
