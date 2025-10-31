Keanu Reeves, Tim Miller Sci-Fi Movie ‘Shiver’ Lands at Warner Bros.

Hot sci-fi package “Shiver,” which has Keanu Reeves attached to star and “Deadpool” director Tim Miller attached to direct, has landed at Warner Bros. Pictures as the studio is in talks to acquire the package.

“Infinite” writer Ian Shorr penned the script. “Dumb Money” producer Aaron Ryder and “Kingsmen” director Matthew Vaughn are producing.

Plot details about “Shiver” are being kept under wraps, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, the project “has been described as having shades of ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ the Tom Cruise sci-fi movie about a soldier trapped in a time loop during an alien invasion, and ‘The Shallows,’ the Blake Lively shark survival movie.”

Reeves most recently appeared in the Aziz Ansari-directed comedy “Good Fortune” at Lionsgate and is currently starring on Broadway with his “Bill & Ted” co-star Alex Winter in “Waiting for Godot” at the Hudson Theatre.

