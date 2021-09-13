Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothée Chalamet in ‘Wonka’ Prequel

Keegan-Michael Key is joining Timothee Chalamet in “Wonka,” an upcoming Warner Bros. musical prequel to the Roald Dahl classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” individuals with knowledge of the casting confirmed to TheWrap.



Key’s role is being kept secret for now, but it is known that the film will star Chalamet as Dahl’s famous chocolatier Willy Wonka and follow his travels around the world before he built the magical candy factory that poor, humble Charlie Bucket would eventually inherit. The team behind the critically acclaimed “Paddington” films is attached to “Wonka” as Paul King will direct the film and co-write with writing partner Simon Farnaby, with David Heyman producing through Heyday Films.



The Emmy-winning star of “Key & Peele” most recently appeared in Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” He is set to reprise his role as the mummy Murray in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” which will be released on Amazon next month, and will also lend his voice to Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming remake of “Pinocchio” for Disney+. He is repped by UTA.



“Wonka” is set for release on March 17, 2023. The casting was first reported by Deadline.