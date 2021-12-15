“Charlotte,” an animated film and drama with a voice cast led by Keira Knightley, has been acquired for a U.S. release by Good Deed Entertainment, the distributor announced Wednesday.

“Charlotte” made its premiere at TIFF earlier this year and is the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who came of age on the eve of WWII and created a series of autobiographical paintings while hiding from the Nazis, a series called “Life? or Theatre?” The distributor plans to release the film theatrically on April 22, 2022.

“Charlotte” is directed by Tahar Rana and Eric Warin, and the English-language voice cast features Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Sophie Okonedo and Mark Strong. And Marion Cotillard leads the French voice cast of the film.

Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Julia Rosenberg, with Jérôme Dopffer, Eric Goossens, and Anton Roebbens, and executive produced by Knightley, Cotillard, Morgan Emmery, Jean-Charles Levy, Cédric Iland, Bastien Sirodot, Robert Lantos, Jim Sternberg, Joe Iacono, Mark Musselman Nancy Grant, and Xavier Dolan. Co-producers of the film include Christina Rotsaert, Patrick Puzenat, and Thierry Dechilly.

Sierra/Affinity, which is handling worldwide rights of the film outside of Benelux and Canada, oversaw the domestic sale of “Charlotte.”

“’Charlotte’ is both an incredibly inspiring story as well as a beautifully crafted film created by a phenomenal creative team. We are thrilled to be able to bring Charlotte Salomon’s story to theaters and can’t wait for US audiences to see the film,” Kristin Harris, EVP of distribution & operations for Good Deed Entertainment, said in a statement.

The official Canada-France-Belgium co-production “Charlotte” is a January Films, Les Productions Balthazar, Walking the Dog production in association with Telefilm Canada, Trinity Media Financing, Umedia, Serendipity Point Films, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, Eurimages, Crave, CBC Films, Ontario Creates, Screen Flanders, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, and Sons of Manual.

Elevation Pictures will release the film in Canada where the film had its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Furthermore, MK2 Mile End is distributing the film in Quebec, and The Searchers in Benelux.

Good Deed Entertainment is known for releasing films such as “Summertime,” “Ma Belle, My Beauty,” “Loving Vincent” and “To Dust.”