Keira Knightley Says She Was Not Aware of ‘Harry Potter’ Fan Boycott Before Accepting Voice Cast Role

Keira Knightley, who voices Dolores Umbridge in Audible’s “Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions,” told Decider in an interview that she was not aware of a fan boycott of JK Rowling and upcoming Potter-related projects.

“I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” she explained in the interview published Friday. “You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect.”

Some fans of the “Potter” books and films have boycotted anything to do with the franchise due to author JK Rowling’s comments about transgender people. Rowling is currently serving as an executive producer on the TV adaptation of “Harry Potter” with HBO.

“We have been working with J. K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in response to the boycott in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.”

“J. K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the statement continued. “We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

In September Rowling further fanned the flames of controversy in response to Emma Watson’s comment about their relationship. (Watson played Hermione Granger in all 8 of the original “Harry Potter” movies.)

“Adults can’t expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend’s assassination, then assert their right to the former friend’s love,” Rowling wrote on X.

“I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created,” Rowling also wrote. “The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days.”