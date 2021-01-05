News Corp Names Keith Poole Editor in Chief of New York Post Group

News Corp announced Tuesday that Keith Poole will become editor in chief of the New York Post Group.

Poole, currently deputy editor in chief of the U.K. tabloid The Sun, will begins his new job in March. The Post’s print editor in chief Stephen Lynch and digital editor in chief Michelle Gotthelf will remain in their positions and report to Poole. Currently, former Post editor in chief Col Allan is serving as a senior adviser. He will retire in March when Poole takes over.

At the helm of the New York Post Group, Poole will oversee the New York Post and the Post Digital Network, which includes NYPost.com, PageSix.com and Decider.com. The Group also includes Post Studios and the related apps and social media accounts.

In a Tuesday statement, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said, “Keith Poole is the ideal professional to lead the expansion of the Post, whose financial fortunes have been transformed over the past two years.”

Poole said in his own statement, “I’ve always admired the bold and brash journalism of the New York Post, and to now be a part of this legendary organization is a dream come true for a journalist like me. I look forward to working with [Post publisher and CEO Sean Giancola], Stephen and Michelle to make this year, the Post’s 220th, one which would make Alexander Hamilton a very proud founder.”