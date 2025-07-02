Keith Urban Abruptly Cuts Interview When Asked About Nicole Kidman Sex Scenes With Zac Efron

Keith Urban abruptly ended a radio interview when asked about wife Nicole Kidman shooting sex scenes with Zac Efron.

While being interviewed on Australian radio show “Hayley & Max in the Morning,” Urban participated in a segment called Wall of Truth and seemed game until host Max Burford asked about Kidman and Efron shooting a sex scene together in “A Family Affair.”

“The first thing I thought of with your beautiful wife, Nicole Kidman, being on so many great movies, TV shows all the time,” Burford said. “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?”

The singer gave no response to the question, just abruptly ended the Zoom call with the radio hosts. The immediacy of it all took Burford and his co-host Hayley Peterson by surprise.

“He’s disconnected from Zoom,” someone on staff responds. “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.”

Burford assured the audience and Peterson that he had not been notified by Urban’s team that any questions or topics were off limits and adds that the guest had been smiling moments before the call dropped. Peterson admitted to being worried about this outcome.

“I know, but he doesn’t like the personal stuff,” she said. “Oh, I knew that would happen. We’ve upset him.”

Burford asked his co-host why she did not stop him from asking the question and Peterson said she didn’t “want to have a part of this because I don’t want to ask these questions.” She was worried that they were too personal and that Urban would leave the interview hating them.

That seemed to be the case as the two tried to get Urban’s publicist on the phone after the disconnect, but after failed attempts Peterson admitted the show was likely being “ghosted” by the singer.