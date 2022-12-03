Keke Palmer’s year just got even bigger. The “Nope” star made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Saturday night, and she used her monologue to announce her pregnancy in jubilant fashion.

“I’m especially glad to be here because there’s some rumors going around,” Palmer said during her “SNL” monologue. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight: I am!”

At that, Palmer opened her shirt to reveal a baby bump, flashing a big smile as the crowd cheered.

She continued: “I gotta say, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct! I mean I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I’ve got a lot of stuff going on, people kept coming up to me saying, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like ‘Shh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Let the check clear then we can get to the damn baby shower!”

Palmer drew praise for her performance in Jordan Peele’s summer blockbuster “Nope” and also had a key voice role in Pixar’s “Lightyear,” released in June. The actress first broke out in the 2006 film “Akeelah and the Bee,” after which she starred in the Nickelodeon sitcom “True Jackson, VP” followed by roles in “Scream Queens” and the 2019 film “Hustlers.”

Coming up, Palmer has a role in Aziz Ansari’s Searchlight Pictures film “Being Mortal,” which he wrote and directed.

You can watch Palmer announce her pregnancy in the video above.