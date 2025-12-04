Keke Palmer Investigates ‘The ‘Burbs’ in Teaser for Peacock Series Adaptation of Cult Classic Film

Keke Palmer has moved into “The ‘Burbs” in a new teaser trailer for Peacock’s mystery comedy series.

Palmer leads the series, which is a revamp of the 1989 cult classic horror/comedy starring Tom Hanks. In the new show, Palmer plays a woman who moves with her husband (Jack Whitehall) to his suburban childhood home. When a new neighbor moves in across the street, however, the neighborhood is thrown for a loop as old secrets start to come to light.

Palmer, also an executive producer, stars in the series from UCP alongside Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch and Kapil Talwalkar. The show was created by “Palm Royale’s” Celeste Hughey, who wrote and executive produced alongside Rachel Shukert (“The Baby-Sitters Club”). Nzingha Stewart serves as director and EP, while Dana Olsen, the writer of the original “The ‘Burbs” film, serves as co-EP.

Other executive producers include Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door, as well as Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment.

The original “The ‘Burbs” film was written by Olsen and directed by Joe Dante. Alongside Hanks, the film starred Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher, Rick Ducommun, Corey Feldman, Henry Gibson, Gale Gordon and Wendy Schzaal.

The film, produced by Imagine Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures, gained cult status over the years following a modest box office run. It was announced that Palmer would lead the reboot series in September 2024.

All eight episodes of “The ‘Burbs” will premiere on Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 8.