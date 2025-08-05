Kelley Mack, ‘Walking Dead’ Actress, Dies at 33

Kelley Mack, an actress, producer and voiceover artist who has appeared in “The Walking Dead,” “9-1-1” and “Chicago Med,” has passed away.

Mack passed away in her hometown of Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 1 after a battle with glioma, according to media reports. She was 33.

Across her film and TV credits, Mack is best known for playing Addy, a survivor who resides in the Hilltop Colony, in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” from 2018-2019. She has appeared in episodes of “9-1-1,” “Chicago Med,” “Schooled” and “Coventry.”

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mack discovered her love for storytelling at a young age after being gifted a video camera as a birthday present. She first joined the entertainment industry as an actress, beginning with playing Chloe in 2008 film “The Elephant Garden,” which earned her an acting award from Tisch School of the Arts.

On the film side, Mack can be seen in “Delicate Arch,” “Mr. Manhattan,” “Broadcast Signal Intrusion” and “Shot in the Dark.” She will appear in

Stephen Portland’s upcoming film “Universal,” on which she also served as an executive producer, alongside stars Joe Thomas and Rosa Robson.

Mack also delved into some voice acting, serving as the voice match for Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

On the producing side, Mack also produced short films “A Knock at the Door,” “The Perfect One” and “Positive,” which she also wrote. Mack is also attached as an associate producer for upcoming TV series “Eclipse.”

“A Knock at the Door” won Atlanta Horror Film Fest’s Jury Choice Award and was nominated for best ensemble and was distributed on AMC’s Shudder. She also earned accolades for “Violet” as best duo at the Top Shorts Film Festival and for “Unreal City” as best immersive theater award at the ​Hollywood Fringe Festival.

