“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein stopped herself from swearing on-camera while on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Thursday — but just barely. Clarkson herself wasn’t too worried about it, though, telling the actress that the network has to “bleep me all the time.”

Borstein and her “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” co-stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Michael Zegen were all on hand during the episode, regaling Clarkson with memories of their final day shooting on the Prime Video series, which is in the middle of its fifth and final season. According to the actors, that last day was “awful” and “painful.”

“Lot of tears,” Zegen said. That was apparently extra true for Brosnahan and Borstein, who star as Midge Maisel and her manager Susie Meyerson, respectively.

“We’ve been, I mean, Alex is a picture of stoicism most days,” Brosnahan said with a chuckle.

“Yeah, I’m usually very cold and — and, well, kind of mean,” Borstein said, taking a noticeable pause in the middle. Of course, Brosnahan was quick to explain that pause.

“I saw the other word flash through your eyes just then,” she joked, probably alluding to a four-letter expletive. Clarkson applauded Borstein for having “kept it daytime.”

“Don’t worry, they have to bleep me all the time,” Clarkson said with a laugh. “You’re fine.”

You can watch the funny moment from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.