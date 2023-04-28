It’s been several months since “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wrapped production — long enough that series star Rachel Brosnahan totally forgot that, in this week’s episode, she became a pirate. But, looking back on it, the actress says that filming the moments that led to her piracy was true “movie magic.”

In episode five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” now streaming on Prime Video, we find Midge telling some jokes on a boat. Why? Well, the The Gordon Ford Show has a new sponsor circling the program: Diddy Doo Diaper Cream. They’re throwing a little Hudson River cruise soireé for the show, but Gordon Ford himself (Reid Scott) doesn’t think they’re the right fit for the show’s audience, and declines to attend.

Enter Midge, saving the night — at least for the show’s executive producer — and stepping in as the entertainment. After she finishes her set, she spots a man on the boat coming on far too strong to a waitress, who is visibly trying to get away. So, once again, Midge steps in. Unfortunately, this leads to her accidentally tossing the man’s coat overboard and, because he had money in the coat, it’s considered treasure and thus, an act of piracy. Yes, seriously.

According to Brosnahan, “being a pirate was amazing,” and filming that entire party sequence was a night she’ll never forget.

“That was actually one of the most difficult but also most incredible scenes to shoot,” she told TheWrap. “We got to go out on a boat on the Hudson and park right in front of the Statue of Liberty. And while we were out there marveling at the Statue of Liberty, a firework show started, and actually, we had to pause production because it was disrupt, you know, interrupted the sound.”

She continued, “And so we were looking at the Statue of Liberty on one side, and a firework show on the other, in the middle of the Hudson at like four in the morning, and just couldn’t believe that this is what we get to do for a job. It was one of those movie magic moments that I’ll hold on to for a really long time. And also, yeah, we got to watch the sunrise, handcuffed in a tiny tugboat. It was it was great fun.”

You can watch TheWrap’s interview with Brosnahan in the video above.