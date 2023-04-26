‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Duo Gets 2-Season Order for Ballet Drama at Prime Video

With “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” wrapping up its fifth and final season, creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have landed a two-season order for a new ballet drama at Prime Video, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The New York City and Paris-set series, titled “Étoile,” centers on “the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars,” according to the official logline.

Sherman-Palladino and Palladino are set to write, direct, and executive produce while stars attached to the project include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick, “Call My Agent!’s” Camille Cottin, “Outlander’s” Simon Callow, “The Innocent’s” Lou de Laâge and “West Side Story’s” David Alvarez.

“Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling,” head of Amazon and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke said. “We’re incredibly excited for ‘Étoile,’ as we have no doubt Amy, Dan, and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television that we can’t wait to share with our global Prime audiences.”

Hailing from From Amazon Studios, EPs for the eight-episode original series include Sherman-Palladino, Palladino and Dhana Rivera Gilbert, with Scott Ellis serving as co-executive producer. Following the hit success of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which will air its series finale on May 26, the series was developed under Sherman-Palladino and Palladino’s overall deal with Amazon Studios.

“Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world,” Sherman-Palladino and Palladino said in a statement. “We will sleep when we’re dead.”

“Étoile” is not the first ballet-centered series the duo has embarked upon, as the pair led the ABC Family dance drama “Bunheads,” which starred Sutton Foster. In addition to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Sherman-Palladino and Palladino are best known for their work on “Roseanne,” “Gilmore Girls” and miniseries “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”