Kelly Clarkson recalled her strangest fan interaction ever on Wednesday, sharing with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” guests Carol Burnett and Kristen Wiig that a fan once cornered her while she was using a bathroom stall.

“I’ve had someone literally come in while I am in the stall and just slide paper and pen under,” Clarkson said. “I’m just going to be real: I wasn’t just peeing. I was like, ‘There’s a situation going down in here, I would actually back away, ma’am.’”

“Palm Royale” costars Wiig and Burnett — and the live studio audience — couldn’t contain their shock and laughter.

“But you had time to sign,” Wiig joked, still visibly in disbelief at the audacity of the fan’s move.

“And you know what? I signed it,” Clarkson said, her voice rising in excitement. “I did, and then I was like, ‘Have a nice day.’”

“She didn’t say a word,” Clarkson continued. “It was so sad, but funny. I didn’t even ask a name, I just signed.”

Wiig then shared her strangest encounter with a fan — “Someone wanted to take pictures of my feet, but nothing like that” — before Burnett, 90, chimed in with hers. Coincidentally, the “Carol Burnett Show” comedy legend’s strangest fan interaction also involved her being stuck in a bathroom stall — but a positive to her situation was that it was a curious little girl.

“I remember I was sitting there and I hear these little feet come in. And it’s a little girl because I could see her little shoes. And she stopped like that, and she bent under and she said, ‘Are you Carol Burnett?’”

“At least it’s a kid — this is a grown-ass woman who did it to me,” Clarkson reflected.

