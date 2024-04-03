Kelly Clarkson Recalls Being Interrupted by a Fan in a Bathroom Stall: ‘I Wasn’t Just Peeing’ | Video

“I was like, ‘There’s a situation going down in here, I would actually back away, ma’am,’” the singer and talk show host says

Kelly Clarkson recalled her strangest fan interaction ever on Wednesday, sharing with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” guests Carol Burnett and Kristen Wiig that a fan once cornered her while she was using a bathroom stall.

“I’ve had someone literally come in while I am in the stall and just slide paper and pen under,” Clarkson said. “I’m just going to be real: I wasn’t just peeing. I was like, ‘There’s a situation going down in here, I would actually back away, ma’am.’”

“Palm Royale” costars Wiig and Burnett — and the live studio audience — couldn’t contain their shock and laughter.

“But you had time to sign,” Wiig joked, still visibly in disbelief at the audacity of the fan’s move.

“And you know what? I signed it,” Clarkson said, her voice rising in excitement. “I did, and then I was like, ‘Have a nice day.’”

“She didn’t say a word,” Clarkson continued. “It was so sad, but funny. I didn’t even ask a name, I just signed.”

Wiig then shared her strangest encounter with a fan — “Someone wanted to take pictures of my feet, but nothing like that” — before Burnett, 90, chimed in with hers. Coincidentally, the “Carol Burnett Show” comedy legend’s strangest fan interaction also involved her being stuck in a bathroom stall — but a positive to her situation was that it was a curious little girl.

“I remember I was sitting there and I hear these little feet come in. And it’s a little girl because I could see her little shoes. And she stopped like that, and she bent under and she said, ‘Are you Carol Burnett?’”

“At least it’s a kid — this is a grown-ass woman who did it to me,” Clarkson reflected.

Watch Wiig and Burnett’s full interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.

