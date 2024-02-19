Kelly Clarkson took the stage to celebrate Jennifer Lopez by singing the singer/actress/dancer’s 1999 single “Let’s Get Loud.”

Fans watch Clarkson’s hit daytime talk show for her comedic relief and heartwarming interviews, but folks often tune in to see the former “American Idol” star sing her heart out with the latest edition of her “Kellyoke” covers.

Wearing a black-and-white checkered skirt, black tights, black rider boots with a black turtleneck blouse to match, the Grammy-winning singer kicked off the start of Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with Lopez’s song. After the “Kellyoke” segment performance, Clarkson gave some background on why the song was selected. She said it was chosen before Lopez actually signed on to be a guest for that episode.

“In all seriousness, we had this song, we were going to be doing this song, and then we found out, ‘Oh, J. Lo’s coming,’” Clarkson said. “I was like, ‘Wait, we should do it, like, when she comes.’ So we weren’t quite prepared enough, but we pulled it off!”

“That song, it’s so funny, because that song I think is one of my favorite we’ve done — no joke — because of the energy. I was just like, ‘Aye, aye’” Clarkson continued, moving her hips as she held up her hands. “You feel like you’re J. Lo when you’re singing it. You’re like, ‘I am so hot right now. I am so cool.’”

“Let’s Get Loud” is the fifth track on Lopez’s debut studio album “On the 6,” which was released on June 1, 1999. When Lopez joined Clarkson on the couch, the two discussed topics including her new album “This Is Me… Now.” The singer and actress called it her most “honest” music project, a follow-up to her third studio album “This Is Me… Then.”

“At that time, I had fallen in love, and I was so inspired and did this whole album, and it really captured that moment in time — and kind of like a strange plot twist of life, we wound up getting back together 18 years later,” Lopez said, highlighting her romantic journey with husband Ben Affleck. “I was really inspired to go back in and make music again in that same way.”

“This Is Me… Now” — which debuted on Feb. 16 — is a three-part project that documents Lopez’s reunion with Affleck. It includes the album, a musical film titled “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” and a documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”