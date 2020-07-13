Kelly Preston Remembered by John Travolta, Russell Crowe and More: ‘Sparkly Eyed Gem’

Hollywood figures in shock after death of the “Jerry Maguire” actress at 57

| July 13, 2020 @ 7:51 AM Last Updated: July 13, 2020 @ 8:07 AM
Kelly Preston John Travolta

Getty Images

Hollywood stars such as Josh Gad, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver paid tribute to Kelly Preston,who died Sunday night at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer that was kept private among her family.

Her husband, John Travolta, announced the news on his Instagram.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta said. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Crowe on Monday shared a brief anecdote in which he remembered auditioning with Preston in the film “Breaking Up” for a role that eventually went to Salma Hayek.

“Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ’92 I think. Such a lovely person,” Crowe said. “Haven’t seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family.”

News personality Piers Morgan mourned Preston’s passing by saying that both she and Travolta had one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood of 29 years.

“Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him,” Morgan said.

Preston is best known for movies like “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” but she also starred alongside Travolta in movies like “Battlefield Earth” and her most recent role in the 2018 mafia biopic “Gotti.” But her whole body of work was being celebrated Monday morning by fans and her fellow co-stars.

“I just want to say that ‘Secret Admirer’ was the movie that made me fall in love with Kelly Preston and Lori Laughlin,” co-star Jillian Barberie said in a tweet. “When I met her on set she was the loveliest woman ever. So kind. She kept her breast cancer private. I respect her for that. I’m crying right now for her family.”

Some of her other credits include “Christine” (1983), “Secret Admirer” (1986), “52 Pick-Up” (1986), “Addicted to Love” (1996), “For Love of the Game” (1999) with Kevin Costner, “What a Girl Wants” (2003) and “The Cat in the Hat” (2003).

Preston is survived by Travolta, her husband of nearly 30 years, their daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in January 2009.

