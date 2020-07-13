Kelly Preston Remembered by John Travolta, Russell Crowe and More: ‘Sparkly Eyed Gem’

Hollywood stars such as Josh Gad, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver paid tribute to Kelly Preston,who died Sunday night at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer that was kept private among her family.

Her husband, John Travolta, announced the news on his Instagram.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta said. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Also Read: Kelly Preston, 'Jerry Maguire' Actress, Dies at 57

Crowe on Monday shared a brief anecdote in which he remembered auditioning with Preston in the film “Breaking Up” for a role that eventually went to Salma Hayek.

“Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ’92 I think. Such a lovely person,” Crowe said. “Haven’t seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family.”

News personality Piers Morgan mourned Preston’s passing by saying that both she and Travolta had one of the most enduring marriages in Hollywood of 29 years.

Also Read: 'The Fanatic' Star John Travolta Portraits (Exclusive)

“Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him,” Morgan said.

Preston is best known for movies like “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” but she also starred alongside Travolta in movies like “Battlefield Earth” and her most recent role in the 2018 mafia biopic “Gotti.” But her whole body of work was being celebrated Monday morning by fans and her fellow co-stars.

“I just want to say that ‘Secret Admirer’ was the movie that made me fall in love with Kelly Preston and Lori Laughlin,” co-star Jillian Barberie said in a tweet. “When I met her on set she was the loveliest woman ever. So kind. She kept her breast cancer private. I respect her for that. I’m crying right now for her family.”

Also Read: Ennio Morricone Remembered By John Carpenter, Edgar Wright, Antonio Banderas: ‘Master of Cinema”

Some of her other credits include “Christine” (1983), “Secret Admirer” (1986), “52 Pick-Up” (1986), “Addicted to Love” (1996), “For Love of the Game” (1999) with Kevin Costner, “What a Girl Wants” (2003) and “The Cat in the Hat” (2003).

Preston is survived by Travolta, her husband of nearly 30 years, their daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in January 2009.

See some of the other tributes to Preston below:

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. ???? RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

Sweet Kelly. God rest your soul. You will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/LAfVqd7lg3 — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) July 13, 2020

Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston. https://t.co/Rj9Lth4kcP — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 13, 2020

Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020

I just want to say that Secret Admirer was the movie that made me fall in love with Kelly Preston and Lori Laughlin. when I met her on set she was the loveliest woman ever. So kind. She kept her breast cancer private. I respect her for that. I’m crying right now for her family. https://t.co/Tao5M0wLlz — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 13, 2020

RIP to a wonderful actress and mother Kelly Preston. Had no clue she was born in HI. Twins was one of my favorite movies growing up. ????#FightOnForever https://t.co/dYPYXXP4r7 — Chris Mattmann (@chrismattmann) July 13, 2020

so much heartbreak Rest In Peace and power beautiful Kelly Preston you were kind funny and a good mama my love and condolences to John and the kids. — ✌????rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 13, 2020

Rest In Love & Peace #KellyPreston ????????❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 13, 2020