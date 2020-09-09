Go Pro Today

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to Produce Two ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ Movies for Lifetime

Films produced by husband-wife duo’s Milojo Productions will premiere in 2021

| September 9, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 11:48 AM
Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Lifetime has signed a deal with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions to produce two original movies for the network’s “Ripped From the Headlines” slate, the company announced Wednesday.

Both projects will premiere on the network in 2021. Ripa and Consuelos will serve as executive producers alongside Albert Bianchini.

“Kelly and Mark have been important voices in popular culture for the past twenty years and we are so incredibly pleased to have them become a part of the Lifetime family,” Paul Buccieri, group president, A+E Networks said. “We look forward to seeing their creative vision brought to life through these projects.”

The films will join a slate of original films which include 2020’s “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story,” “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer,” “Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story,” “Neighbor in the Window” and “You Can’t Take My Daughter.”

Also Read: While Lifetime's 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein' Aired, Calls to National Sexual Assault Hotline Rose 34%

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Kelly and Mark and their company into the Lifetime family. We feel like Kelly and Mark have our same sensibilities and instincts for good storytelling,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions for Lifetime and LMN. “We know our ripped from the headlines slate will be energized by their enthusiasm and we all look forward to bringing these timely stories to their fans.”

“As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie,” Ripa and Consuelos said`. “We are so excited to be working with Paul, Tanya, and their incredibly talented team to bring these Ripped from the Headlines stories to the screen.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions banner also recently signed an unscripted TV deal with Oxygen focused on projects in the true crime genre.

Related Content