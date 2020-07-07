Kellyanne Conway blamed the media Tuesday as more and more details from Mary Trump’s forthcoming book on her uncle, President Donald Trump, were made available.

“I believe family matters should be family matters,” Conway told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “I think the thin-skinned, troubled, living-in-a-glass-house, mainstream media members who think people’s families are their business ought to really think thrice the next time they do that.”

“We imbue instant credibility unto anybody — especially those not under oath and writing works of fiction, perhaps, or fiction within a work of fiction — as long as they’re out there to get the president,” she also said. “I think reporters ought to focus on getting the story and not getting the president. That’s what they’re supposed to be doing.”

She made similar comments on “family matters” during a gaggle with the press Tuesday, as well, thanking those assembled for focusing on getting “the story,” not getting the president. Watch that moment below.

News organizations have been receiving advanced copies of the book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” which has prompted an onslaught of stories rounding up some of the more surprising and personal details it contains.

Tthe tell-all is set to release on July 14, two weeks earlier than its original publication date of July 28, Simon & Schuster announced on Monday.

The book is at the center of ongoing litigation between Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump and Mary Trump. Last month, Robert Trump sought to block the publication of Mary’s book by requesting a temporary restraining order against the author and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. Robert Trump’s argument has been that Mary Trump is breaching a nondisclosure agreement she had signed with the estate of the late Fred Trump by publishing her book.

