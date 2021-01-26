Kellyanne Conway Accused of Sharing Topless Photo of Her Underage Daughter

Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter account appeared to post — and then delete — a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia Monday night.

The picture was shared on Kellyanne’s Fleets, a series of photos or videos that disappear after 24 hours instead of remaining on a Twitter user’s timeline indefinitely. Prior to its deletion, social media users screenshotted the post, then shared it again. At least one user censored the image of Claudia before re-distributing it.

In now-deleted TikTok videos, Claudia responded to her mother’s Twitter Fleets story, saying, “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something.” Claudia asked followers on TikTok to report the original photo if they saw it. The picture posted on Kellyanne’s Fleet appeared to be taken by one phone of a second phone’s screen. Claudia believes that Kellyanne took a photo of her topless selfie when her phone was confiscated.

In a statement to TheWrap, Twitter wrote, “Through technology and human review, we’ll proactively remove any images that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Claudia, who has regularly spoken online about her desire to be emancipated and who has publicly accused her mother of abuse, suggested the one-time Trump administration official could go to jail for the child pornography that appeared on her account.

The shocking post appeared a few days after Claudia Conway posted — and deleted — videos that she said were proof of verbal and physical abuse. She has also posted what she says are clips of police officers performing wellness checks at the home and has detailed what she says have been dealings with child protective services that she has not found helpful or acceptable.

A representative for the family did not immediately return a request for comment.

Conway exited the Trump White House in August 2020, shortly after her daughter began publicly talking about her desire for emancipation. At the time she said, “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

In October 2020, while both Conways were diagnosed with COVID-19, Kellyanne Conway lashed out on Twitter at anyone who focused on her underage child’s social media content, branding observers “sick.” Claudia had posted on TikTok that Trump was “doing badly” after his own COVID-19 diagnosis and doctors were doing “what they could do to stabilize him” after he was hospitalized.

A few days prior, Claudia broke the news that her mother had COVID on TikTok before Kellyanne revealed it herself. In a series of posts, Claudia wrote that her mother had lied about her test results being negative and infected her after “coughing all around the house.” Claudia later also tested positive.