During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway used a colorful comparison when discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s promise to make a woman his running mate as he attempts to unseat President Donald Trump.

“You’ve seen the long shortlist of Joe Biden’s VP choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like, you know, a co-ed at the end of a frat party: ‘I need a woman!'” she said.

Comparing Biden’s quest to name the first female vice president to a college student’s “need” for “a woman” is a colorful stretch, but it’s not unprecedented for the Trump camp. During Conway’s successful stint as Trump’s campaign manager in the fall of 2016, Trump explained his infamous “Access Hollywood” hot-mic statements about grabbing women by their genitalia as “locker room talk.” Locker room frequenter LeBron James responded at the time that there’s not talk like that in the locker rooms he’s been in, but no notable frat boys have spoken out in regards to Conway’s Wednesday remarks, as of this writing.

Conway was the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign.

Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, vowed during a March debate that he would select a woman to be his running mate if he secured the party’s nomination.

In addition, he also promised to put the first African American woman on the Supreme Court if he were to become president. Biden said, “I’m committed that if I am elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I will appoint the first black woman to the court. It’s required that they have representation now; it’s long overdue. Secondly, if I am elected president, my cabinet — my administration — will look like the country and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint — pick — a woman to be vice president.”