Kellyanne Conway Compares Biden’s VP Search to a ‘Co-Ed at the End of a Frat Party’ Saying ‘I Need a Woman’ (Video)

He sounds like, you know, a co-ed at the end of a frat party: ‘I need a woman!'” she said

| May 20, 2020 @ 12:03 PM Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 12:48 PM
Kellyanne Conway

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway used a colorful comparison when discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s promise to make a woman his running mate as he attempts to unseat President Donald Trump.

“You’ve seen the long shortlist of Joe Biden’s VP choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like, you know, a co-ed at the end of a frat party: ‘I need a woman!'” she said.

Comparing Biden’s quest to name the first female vice president to a college student’s “need” for “a woman” is a colorful stretch, but it’s not unprecedented for the Trump camp. During Conway’s successful stint as Trump’s campaign manager in the fall of 2016, Trump explained his infamous “Access Hollywood” hot-mic statements about grabbing women by their genitalia as “locker room talk.” Locker room frequenter LeBron James responded at the time that there’s not talk like that in the locker rooms he’s been in, but no notable frat boys have spoken out in regards to Conway’s Wednesday remarks, as of this writing.

Also Read: Joe Biden Promises to Choose Female Vice President

Conway was the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign.

Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, vowed during a March debate that he would select a woman to be his running mate if he secured the party’s nomination.

In addition, he also promised to put the first African American woman on the Supreme Court if he were to become president. Biden said, “I’m committed that if I am elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I will appoint the first black woman to the court. It’s required that they have representation now; it’s long overdue. Secondly, if I am elected president, my cabinet — my administration — will look like the country and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint — pick — a woman to be vice president.”

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE