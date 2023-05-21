Kellyanne Conway and the Fox News “Big Weekend Show” crew gushed over Martha Stewart’s appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue – which inspired the former Donald Trump senior advisor to do some revealing of her own.

“I think she looks hot!” Conway said on Saturday’s edition. “And good for her for doing that, good for Sports Illustrated for putting her on one of the four covers … the old saying is true – now that I’m an old lady I want to say it – ‘Youth is wasted on the young.'”

Host Will Cain was talking about “The Golden Bachelor” coming to ABC this fall when he segued to the SI cover, making Stewart the oldest model to grace the cover in history.

Thrilled to be on cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things. Pick up on newsstands May 18th! #SISwimsuit #SISwim23 @ruvenafanador pic.twitter.com/DsRgLr6crK — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 15, 2023

“Many in the media, they are pouncing on the Stewart cover to force a debate on ageism,” Cain said. “Wow. Really? I mean … nothing can just be nice in this world anymore.”

Conway suggested the only thing driving the “controversy” was envy.

“People are jealous of Martha Stewart … she can make a croquembouche out of nothing, she can fold fitted sheets and she can organize a kitchen in a second,” Conway said. “The two taboos you’re not supposed to ask women: your age and your weight?,” Conway said. “I’m 56 years old; I weigh 120 pounds. See? That was easy. We shouldn’t care. I think there are many different ways to age gracefully.”

The “Weekend Show” hosts were unanimous on the Stewart cover and what it means for growing older in the modern age.

“It used to be [once you turned 60] you were like the grandparents in ‘Willy Wonka'; you’re in bed, you can’t get out,” Cain said. “Now? This is inspiring!”

“Martha Stewart’s cookin’ in that thing!” contributor Jason Chaffetz added.