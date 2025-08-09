Kellyanne Conway Wants to Redistrict ‘Performative’ Jasmine Crockett Out of Her Congressional Seat | Video

Former senior counsel to Trump and current Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway wasted no time capitalizing on a report from The New York Post that labels Rep. Jasmine Crockett as “toxic.” “She’s not normal,” Conway said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday. “I think she’s performative.”

She added that Crockett “is safe in what she says because she’s in a safe seat” in Texas. “This is exactly the point that everybody is making about gerrymandering. There’s no incentive to pass legislation, to talk to anybody on the other side of the aisle.”

“It’s always someone like this who’s screaming feminism and equal rights and ‘We are women hear us roar’ who treat their own female staffers like the help,” Conway then suggested.

The report, published by the Post on Thursday, includes comments from three unidentified former staffers who allege Crockett mistreats those who work for her. It was published days after Crockett stressed the importance of being “aggressive” when fighting political battles against her Republican counterparts. Fifty-one Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state this week to stop a Republican-led effort to force a vote to redraw the state’s districting map.

A July 2025 profile of Crockett published in The Atlantic noted the congressional leader was “testing out the coarser, insult comedy-style attacks that the GOP has embraced under Trump,” and that “the forthrightness her supporters love might undermine her relationships within the party.” Such tactics have drawn racist comments from Trump supporters online and sparked discussion, none of which have seemed to slow her down. Crockett told the outlet, “I don’t second-guess s–t.”

But Conway’s beef with Crockett appears less focused on the latter’s politics and more on the lawmaker’s personalilty and her broad appeal to the state’s voters (and beyond). “People are always … they’re trying to hit every ball out of the park,” Conway said. “She’s always reaching for this alliterative soundbyte — if you go back and listen to her speech at the convention last year, people are like, ‘Well, a star is born.’”

“Where? She’s reading from a teleprompter of stuff other people wrote,” Conway continued. “She’s admitting that she’s in it for the performance.”

The use of teleprompters at major political events has been widely adopted by members of both parties for decades since the device was first introduced in the 1950s. In 2016, Conway and Fox News’ Sean Hannity celebrated Donald Trump’s decision to use a teleprompter despite Hannity’s own demonization of Barack Obama for doing the same.

Conway also mocked the way Crockett chose to defend herself from the report: ““Instead of quoting great world leaders in history — or even the Bible, for that matter — she quotes Beyoncé.”