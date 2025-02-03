Kelsey Grammer Reveals Cause for ‘Cheers’ Fallout With Ted Danson: ‘I Was Drinking a Lot’

Kelsey Grammer revealed some of the reasoning behind his three-decade falling out with “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson, telling the New York Post that the feud arose during a period he was drinking heavily.

Grammer commented on the famed fallout between the two, saying that the end of their friendship was less the result of a major dustup and more just something that happened because of the way he was feeling and behaving at that point in his life.

“There really wasn’t an argument. It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly,” he said. “It was when I was drinking a lot. Ted had just come up and said, ‘You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go.’ And I said, ‘OK, I respect that.’ And that actually was sort of it.”

Grammer continued, “Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don’t really know. But, I said, ‘Thanks.’ We were fine with that.”

The “Cheers” co-stars buried the hatchet on their 30-year feud when Grammer guested on Danson’s Sirius XM podcast “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.” Danson apologized to Grammer – who played Dr. Frasier Crane on the show and spinoff “Frasier” – for getting angry with him.

“This isn’t self-deprecating, but I wish — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the ‘Cheers’ years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once,” Danson told Grammer.

“Yeah, you came and told me that one day,” Grammer replied, although neither one of them elaborated what the argument was about.

“It’s stuck in both of our memories,” Danson continued. “But I feel like, f–k, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I feel like it’s my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you.”