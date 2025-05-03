Ken Burns Calls PBS ‘the Declaration of Independence Applied to Broadcasting’ After Trump Slashes Funding | Video

PBS is the “Declaration of Independence applied to broadcasting,” documentarian Ken Burns told Anderson Cooper on “AC360” Friday night. Burns joined Cooper to explain the necessity and function of public broadcasting the day after Donald Trump signed an executive order slashing funding for both PBS and NPR.

Burns launched into an impassioned defense of using taxpayer dollars to fund programming on PBS. “I think it’s important that we do things together as a country,” he explained. PBS has enriched the “collective lives” of Americans, Burns explained, something he also said is “indisputable.”

Public broadcasting is “the Declaration of Independence applied to broadcasting. I couldn’t have made, Anderson, any of the films I’ve made, nearly 40 films over the course of the last 45 years, at any other place than PBS.”

That isn’t because he couldn’t raise the necessary funds, but because other networks “wouldn’t have given me the time to be able to explore these subjects.” The filmmaker spent nine years working on “The American Revolution,” a six-part series. “You don’t get that kind of space anywhere else,” Burns said.

Trump’s executive order blasts both PBS and NPR as “radical woke propaganda disguised as ‘news’” who benefit from “millions from taxpayers.” NPR and PBS receive approximately half a billion dollars in public funding, a small fraction of funding available to media outlets. For example, the largest source of funding for NPR– 36% — comes from corporate sponsorships. The second largest source — 30% — is via fees that local public stations pay for access to NPR programming.

Funds from taxpayers add up to 1% of the money NPR receives from the U.S. government, and funding for both PBS and NPR is set by Congress.

Watch the segment from “AC360” in the video above.