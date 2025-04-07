Debunking the PBS Myth: What Happens if Trump Defunds It

Available to WrapPRO members

Rural areas and children from low-income households may be the most impacted if federal funding is revoked

PBS and Donald Trump
(PBS/Getty Collection/TheWrap)

“I feel that if we in public television can only make it clear that feelings are mentionable and manageable, we will have done a great service for mental health.” 

Those words were spoken in 1969 by Fred Rogers during a testimony before the U.S. Senate to defend funding for Public Broadcasting. Nearly 56 years later, PBS CEO Paula Kerger echoed Rogers’ defense during a congressional subcommittee hearing on March 26, citing that the American public has consistently ranked public television as “one of the best investments the government makes.”

In many ways, the Trump administration’s current call to defund PBS and NPR is nothing new.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Comments