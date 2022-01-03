Ken Rosenthal Out at MLB Network After Frequent Criticism of Rob Manfred

Ken Rosenthal is out at MLB Network and it’s reportedly due to his past criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

The New York Post reported on Monday that Rosenthal, who also works for Fox Sports and as a writer for The Athletic, would not be brought back for next season on the league-owned network, and cited sources claiming it was due to Rosenthal’s frequent criticism of Manfred, particularly during the COVID-impacted season of 2020. A rep for MLB Network did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“As MLB Network continues to look at fresh ways to bring baseball to our viewers, there is a natural turnover in our talent roster that takes place each year,” an MLB spokesman told The Post. “Ken played a significant part at MLB Network over the last 13 years. From spring training to the winter meetings, we thank him for his work across MLB Network’s studio, game and event programming, and wish him the very best going forward.”

Rosenthal confirmed his departure on Monday, though did not give a reason:

“Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back. I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that,” he wrote in a series of Tweets. “Nothing else is changing for me professionally. I am proud to remain part of the great teams at The Athletic and Fox Sports.”

The MLB is currently in the middle of a lockout, which began in December. The two sides remain far apart on a new labor agreement that would resume operations; they haven’t spoken since the lockout began. The season is scheduled to begin on March 31.