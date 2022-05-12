‘Kenan’ and ‘The Endgame’ Canceled at NBC

“Kenan” and “Mr. Mayor” have been canceled at NBC, TheWrap has learned, and so has the much-hyped freshman series “The Endgame.”

Kenan Thompson’s sitcom, which co-starred fellow “SNL” star Chris Redd and Don Johnson, originally debuted to 7.4 million viewers in February 2021. Its second season averaged only 2.1 million total weekly viewers and a 0.35 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), a steep drop from its first-season freshman numbers (2.9 million/0.6).

“The Endgame,” which starred Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe, premiered at the end of February to a 0.4 rating in the 18 to 49 demo and 3.2 million total viewers. It quickly declined throughout the season. The May 3 finale had a 0.2 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers, close to what most of the 10-episode season drew.

“Mr. Mayor,” which starred Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, averaged 2.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating in its sophomore season.

The pilot “Hungry,” starring Ariel Winter of “Modern Family,” is also not moving forward at NBC.