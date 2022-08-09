Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards have found a host. Kenan Thompson will step into the role for the ceremony on Sept. 12.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Thompson is the longest-running cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” set to enter his 20th season this fall. He’s also a six-time Emmy Award nominee and received two nominations last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series “Kenan” and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “SNL.” In 2018, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.”

The comedian is also set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Thompson is represented by UTA, Michael Goldman, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.