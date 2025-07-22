House Republican Slips Renaming of Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump Into Spending Bill Proposal

House Republicans have made an amendment to the 2026 Interior-Environment spending bill to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after Melania Trump.

The amendment to the spending bill, which was voted on by House Republicans Tuesday, came from Idaho Representative Mike Simpson. It read:

“Makes technical changes, designates the First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.”

The amendment to the bill was successfully voted on 33 to 25. That said, the change is far from official as it has not been voted on by Congress in full.

The proposed change to naming the center after Trump’s wife likely comes as the president further moves to makeover the institute. It has been met with a number of resistances since Trump fired several board members and declared himself the organization’s chairman back in February.

The New York Times reported in June that in March and April, single ticket sales for Kennedy Center events dropped by 50% compared to the same period in 2024. The center also endured a deep hit to one of its most important sources of money, as total membership subscriptions declined by 36% year-over-year, according to the Washington Post.

A number of cast members for “Les Misérables” also chose to boycott a June show that Trump was attending as part of a fundraiser. The cast was given the option not to take the stage the night the president attended and many took up the offer.

Trump has been pushing his MAGA makeover of the Kennedy Center since shortly after taking office for his second term. He posted on Truth Social back in February following the firing of board members his plans to make the center “great again.”

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP,” Trump wrote. “The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”