‘Les Mis’ Cast Members Boycott Kennedy Center Performance Due to Trump Attending

At least 10 cast members of “Les Misérables” plan to sit out of a Kennedy Center performance the night Donald Trump will attend for a fundraiser.

According to CNN, 10-12 of the “Les Mis” performing cast – both major members and ensemble – will not perform June 11 when President Trump attends for his fundraiser and show. The cast was given the option not to take the stage the night the president attended and many took up the offer.

The latest boycott comes a few months after Trump fired Kennedy Center board members and named himself chairman. Among his remarks back in February were attacks against the LGBTQ community and a number of past shows at the legendary performing arts center – including “Broadway Drag Brunch” and “BERTHA: Grateful Drag.”

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.”

He added: “Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

“Les Mis” seems to be one of the Trump’s favorite plays. During his presidential run in 2016, he used music from the show at numerous campaign rallies – much to the chagrin of the musical’s creators.

Richard Grenell, who Trump assigned as director of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, told CNN he was not aware of cast boycotts.

“Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed,” he said. “In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn’t hire – and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience. The Kennedy Center wants to be a place where people of all political stripes sit next to each other and never ask who someone voted for but instead enjoys a performance together.”