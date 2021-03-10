Kenneth Branagh to Direct Paramount’s Bee Gees Biopic

Kenneth Branagh will direct the Bee Gees biopic for Paramount Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Ben Elton is writing the script for the film that is still untitled. It will follow the life and career of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb — following their first No. 1 hit “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” the band went on to write and perform hundreds of songs, and also worked on the soundtrack for 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever.

The Bee Gees were also the subject of HBO’s recent documentary titled “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” directed by Frank Marshall.

Barry Gibb is the only surviving member of the band — Maurice died in 2003 and Robin died in 2012.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing alongside Graham King via GK Films and the production company Sister. Barry Gibb will serve as executive producer.

Branagh most recently directed “Artemis Fowl” and “Death on the Nile,” his follow up to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” He is currently in post-production for “Belfast” and in pre-production for the TV series “This Sceptred Isle.”

He is represented by WME, Berwick & Kovacik, Hive Collective and Gochman Law Group.