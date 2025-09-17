Kerry Washington came to the defense of her “Save the Last Dance” co-star Julie Stiles, jokingly clapping back a critics who have shaded her Juilliard audition dance over the years.

The conversation came during Washington’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live,” where the host asked Washington: “Can we all just agree that Julie Stiles is not the greatest dancer on the planet?”

In response, Washington asked what everyone’s issue with the routine is.

“Why are people so committed to throwing shade at this dance?” Washington said with a chuckle.

Gags about Stiles’ performance in “Save the Last Dance” — which is centered on the challenges a young woman faces in an interracial relationship and her dreams to land a spot at Juilliard — have gone on for several years now, with many cracking jokes at the choreography itself and Stiles’ attempt to perform it.

It even became an entire “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch back in 2023.

While Cohen noted that dance has “changed in the last 24 years,” Washington reminded Cohen that the routine was choreographed by iconic dance choreographer Fatima Robinson.

“But our choreographer was Fatima [Robinson],” Washington noted. “Fatima’s a legend. She was choreographing that dance within a specific cultural context and moment.”



“Hashtag blame Fatima,” Cohen joked.

“No, no. I love Fatima,” Washington replied with laughter. “I’m just saying greatness goes through different eras.”

“Save the Last Dance” hit theaters in 2001 and it starred Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas, Bianca Lawson and more.