Disney’s Onyx Collective has landed its first scripted comedy series. The content brand has ordered an eight-episode first season of “Unprisoned” starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

The series is created by Tracy McMillan and inspired by her life. The half-hour comedy follows the life of a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“This isn’t just my story,” McMillan said in a statement. “it’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds and bodies — and as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super-lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor and soul that they deserve.”

Washington, who is also an executive producer, will star as Paige Alexander, the marriage and family therapist in question and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Lindo, who executive produces as well, stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

Washington will produce along with executive producer Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company. Simpson Street is also currently producing Onyx Collective’s legal drama “Reasonable Doubt.”

“From the moment Tracy McMillan brought this project to Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking and life-affirming,” Washington said in a statement. “I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx Collective and ABC Signature and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”

Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective and Freeform, said: “From the moment we read the script for ’Unprisoned,’ we wanted this fresh, funny series for Onyx. Tracy tells the story of an endearing but complicated father-daughter relationship with the heart and humor of someone who has lived this all too common experience. We’re thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with Kerry Washington and the teams at Simpson Street and ABC Signature.”

McMillan will also executive produce the series alongside Yvette Lee Bowser, who is showrunning. Other executive producers are Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

“Unprisoned” will stream on Hulu.