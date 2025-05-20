Kesha Changes Single Artwork After AI Image Backlash, Calls New Tech ‘Pandora’s Box’

Kesha changed the cover image for her song, “Delusional,” on Tuesday following widespread criticisms of the track’s original, AI-generated artwork.

The singer-songwriter revealed the single’s new artwork on Instagram, and explained in the post’s caption her reasoning for using AI for the original release and leaving that version behind.

“When making the single art for my song ‘Delusional,’ I wanted to make the point that it’s DELUSIONAL that the world expects artists to continue making art when we are so undervalued,” Kesha wrote. “I tried to echo my ideas in the form of a political single cover.”

“I’ve realized that living in alignment with my integrity is more important than proving a point,” she continued. “So I’ve decided to change the cover art for this song.” Kesha went on to thank the “incredible team of humans” behind the new artwork, which features her smiling widely while zip-tied to a chair.

The original “Delusional” cover art, which was released with the song in November, was an AI-generated image of the song’s title spray-painted — and spelled incorrectly — on multiple handbags. Kesha’s fans were quick to call her out at the time for her use of AI to create the artwork.

“AI is a Pandora’s Box that we as a society have collectively opened,” the musician wrote at the end of her Instagram post Tuesday. “I think it’s important that we keep human ramifications in mind as we learn how to use it as a tool and not as a replacement. Just me healing, in real time.”

The change comes a little less than two months ahead of the debut of Kesha’s sixth studio album, “Period,” which is set to be released on July 4. It is the first album she has produced since leaving RCA Records and Kemosabe Records in December 2023.

The latter label was founded by record producer Dr. Luke, whom Kesha sued in 2014 for sexual assault and battery, sexual harrassment, gender violence, emotional abuse and violation of California business practices. That lawsuit began a legal battle that went on for nearly 10 years before Kesha and Luke reached a settlement in June 2023, one month before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

In addition to “Delusional,” Kesha’s “Period” singles have so far included the tracks “Joyride,” “Boy Crazy” and “Yippee-Ki-Yay ft. T-Pain.” In conjunction with the album’s release, Kesha is set to begin her Tits Out Tour in July.