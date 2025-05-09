OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pushes for More AI ‘Freedom,’ Less Regulation

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman advocated for more artificial intelligence “freedom” and less regulation while speaking to U.S. lawmakers in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

“We need to give adult users a lot of freedom to use AI in the way that they want to use it,” he said, according to Politico.

Altman, who oversees ChatGPT as the boss of OpenAI, also noted that he did not think the National Institute of Standards and Technology needed to set standards for AI development. “I don’t think we need it,” he said. “It can be helpful.”

His comments came during testimony before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; Altman was also joined by Microsoft president Brad Smith, as well as Lisa Su, the chief executive of AMD, and CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator.

All four executives called on lawmakers to reduce roadblocks to AI fundraising and new AI-related projects, according to the AP, with Altman being the most forceful anti-regulation executive among the bunch.

Altman’s testimony came during what has been an especially busy period for OpenAI. The company earlier this week announced it was ditching its plans to become a for-profit company — a move that has been heavily criticized by co-founder Elon Musk. Altman has also been helping President Trump with his “Stargate” AI infrastructure program, which OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank committed $500 billion to fund earlier this year.

And last month, Altman hinted ChatGPT recently hit 1 billion monthly users.

The 40-year-old executive’s Thursday comments should not come as a total surprise, though. In March, Altman said the U.S. could “strengthen” its lead over China on AI technology and “unlock” economic growth by advocating for rules that make it easier to train AI models using copyrighted material. That plan was lambasted by Hollywood stars like Ben Stiller, Aubrey Plaza and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which you can read more about by clicking here.