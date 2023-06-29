Kevin Bacon Cast in Prime Video’s ‘The Bondsman’ Horror Action Series from Blumhouse TV

Kevin Bacon has signed up for another horror role in Blumhouse’s “The Bondsman,” a straight-to-series order by Prime Video, according to an individual with knowledge of the move.

The official logline states that it centers on Hub Halloran (Bacon), “a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.”

Amazon has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the drama, created by Grainger David, whose short film “The Chair” competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The beginning of series production awaits as guild negotiations have yet to be resolved.

Bacon’s casting marks a return to working with both Prime Video and Blumhouse. He previously starred as the titular character in Prime Video’s “I Love Dick,” series alongside Kathryn Hahn. More recently he helmed “They/Them,” a Blumhouse horror film now streaming on Peacock, and he worked on “You Should Have Left” for Blumhouse as well.

Erik Oleson, showrunner for the second season of Amazon’s “Carnival Row,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer via his CrimeThink production company, which has a deal with Prime Video. David, who wrote the script, will also executive produce. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will executive produce for Blumhouse TV, as will Paul Shapiro from CrimeThink. Bacon will executive produce in addition to starring.

Bacon’s other television roles include the Showtime series “City on a Hill” and “The Following” at Fox. His best-known film roles include “Footloose,” “Hollow Man,” “Mystic River,” “Apollo 13,” “Tremors,” “A Few Good Men” and more. He is repped by MGMT, Viewpoint, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.