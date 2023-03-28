“The X-Files” creator Chris Carter says writer-directer Ryan Coogler is going to remake the iconic mystery series with a diverse cast.

Dana Scully, Fox Mulder, Walter Skinner and the rest of “The X-Files” characters are set to be reimagined through the lens of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director and co-writer, according to Carter, who shared the news on Gloria Macarenko’s CBC radio show “On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko.”

After Macarenko asked how the showrunner would make the series for today, he mentioned that the effort was already in progress.

“Actually there’s a — I just spoke to a young man Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount the ‘X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” Carter said. “So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.”

A representative for “X-Files” producer 20th Television told TheWrap “there is nothing to confirm at this stage.”

“The x-Files” first premiered Sept. 10, 1993 and ended with 11 seasons on March 21, 2018. The cast included David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, William B. Davis, Robert Patrick, Tom Braidwood, Bryan Cranston, Jame Pickens Jr. and Seth Green.