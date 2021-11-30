‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ to End After Season 2 at AMC

Annie Murphy’s AMC series “Kevin Can F**K Himself” will end after its upcoming second season, TheWrap has confirmed.

Season 1 of the part multi-cam, part single-cam series followed the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife, per AMC’s description. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny.

The series broke television convention via volleying camera setups and allowed the audience to see what happened when the cameras followed Allison out of her husband’s domain and as she finally wakes up to — and revolts against — the injustices in her life.

The second season of the genre-bending drama, which is filmed in and around Boston, Massachusetts, will debut on AMC and streaming service AMC+ in 2022.

Along with Murphy, “Kevin Can F**K Himself” also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

According to AMC, the first season of “Kevin,” which premiered June 20 (and week early on AMC+) and concluded Aug. 1, was the most-watched series on AMC+ and “top acquisition driver for the premium streaming bundle across all major distribution platforms” throughout its eight-episode run. “The show was biggest new series launch in the history of the service and was particularly popular with young, upscale and female-skewing viewers,” per AMC Networks.

“Kevin Can F**K Himself” was created by Valerie Armstrong (“Lodge 49,” “SEAL Team”), who executive produces alongside showrunner Craig DiGregorio, as well as Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train. Armstrong spoke to TheWrap about her plans for the now-final season.

TV Line first reported the news of the show’s end.