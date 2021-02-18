‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Trailer: Annie Murphy Realizes She Wasted Her Life on a Multi-Cam Sitcom (Video)

Annie Murphy is a disgruntled sitcom wife tired of being the butt of the joke in the first trailer for AMC’s forthcoming series “Kevin Can F**k Himself.”

The experimental series from creator Valerie Armstrong toggles between multi-cam comedy and single-camera drama to “imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life,” per AMC’s description.

The title of the series is a nod to CBS’s now-canceled “Kevin Can Wait,” which unceremoniously killed off Erin Hayes’ character to give star Kevin James a new on-screen wife when the writers ran out of ideas. (Hayes was replaced by James’ former “King of Queens” co-star Leah Remini.)

'Schitt's Creek' Alum Annie Murphy to Star in 'Kevin Can F*** Himself' at AMC

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, Murphy expressed frustration at the “sexism and misogyny and racism and homophobia and bigotry” that gets overlooked in the fast-paced sitcom format.

“I did watch an episode here and there of ‘Kevin Can Wait, ‘but it just gets to a point where you’re like, F— this,” she said. “Like, getting angry as opposed to getting any source of entertainment out of it. I got the gist of it pretty quickly.”

In addition to Murphy, the series also stars Eric Peterson, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, Candice Coke, Meghan Leathers and Raymond Lee. Craig DiGregorio is showrunner and executive producer alongside Armstrong, Will McCormack and Rashida Jones.