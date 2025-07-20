Kevin Feige Saw James Gunn’s ‘Superman’: ‘I Liked It A Lot’

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige saw James Gunn’s “Superman” at a Leicester Square movie theater in London, telling TheWrap alongside a group of reporters on Friday: “I liked it.”

“I texted James and I liked a lot,” Feige said. “I’d love to just jump right into it. You don’t know who Mr. Terrific is, though. You’ll figure it out. No, this is a, this is a fully fleshed-out world.”

He added: “It was great, and that is what I want people to remember.”

Feige is currently producing the next two “Avengers” installments, “Doomsday” and “Endgame,” in London. The Marvel Studios chief also found David Corenswet’s performance as the new man of steel “charming.”

“I think he’s a great, charming, amazing, Superman and his interviews are great,” Feige added. “I want to watch. I can’t remember what he’s done. I didn’t never really know before.”

The Marvel influence can clearly be seen in the movie. “I think James had an influence on us, and I think we had one on him,” Feige said. “We texted, I was telling him how much I enjoyed the movie, and he said, ‘Wouldn’t exist without you guys.’”

Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Superman” is easily holding on to the No. 1 spot at the box office with an industry estimated $57 million second weekend, flying high over Sony’s revival of the 90s slasher series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and Paramount’s animated dud “The Smurfs.”

“Superman” is holding well with a 54% drop from its $125 million opening and a running domestic total of $235 million through Sunday. At this pace, it is on course for a domestic run of around $350 million, and how far it goes beyond that will depend on how well it holds against Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Its global total, however, will be curtailed due to lower overseas numbers and is on track to finish somewhere around $600 million.