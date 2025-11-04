Kevin Feige Gifts USC Film School ‘Transformational’ Endowment, Production Division Renamed for Marvel Chief

The Marvel Studios president’s endowment will provide funding and filmmaking training courses for students

Shang Chi Kevin Feige Simu Liu
Kevin Feige at "Shang-Chi" premiere in Hollywood (Credit: Getty Images)

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has provided his alma mater, the USC School of Cinematic Arts, with a “transformational gift” that will be used to establish the Kevin Feige Division of Film & Television Production, the same division from which the famed architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe graduated 30 years ago.

Feige’s endowment will “provide a lasting source of funding for faculty, students and programmatic support for the School’s largest, and the most well-known of its seven divisions,” according to the university.

The Feige Division will also provide “comprehensive training in filmmaking across all mediums, from traditional filmmaking principles to the latest industry practices, including virtual production, AI, and other tools of immersive filmmaking.”

Shang Chi Kevin Feige Simu Liu
Read Next
Kevin Feige Stands by Marvel's Diversity: 'Marvel Is the World Outside Your Window'

“Kevin Feige is above all a remarkable storyteller who brings innovative and impactful cinema to our screens epitomizing the kind of film producer the School of Cinematic Arts strives to graduate,” said Dean Elizabeth Daley. “He has also been a steadfast supporter of the School and its students. In every way he is an inspiration, and we are delighted as the School nears its centennial that the Division of Film & Television Production will carry his name into its next century.”

Feige graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts in 1995, having studied in the Division of Film & Television Production. The division was first established in the 1950s as the Production Services Division by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, then led by Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford.

MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, and Stephanie Ruhle.
Read Next
Why MSNBC's Mission Won't Change in MS NOW Rebrand | Analysis 

The Division trains students in all the crafts and processes of film and TV production, with its most famous class being the decades-old Cinema 480 course. Along with Feige, Marvel creatives who have graduated from the production division include “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson, “WandaVision” writer-producer Jac Schaeffer, and producers Mary Livanos and Brad Winderbaum. Jon M. Chu, Robert Zemeckis and George Lucas are also famous alumni.

“USC’s School of Cinematic Arts is the original film school, a historic institution founded by cinema pioneers. It’s where everything began for me as a producer, following in the footsteps of my heroes and walking the same halls as the storied alumni who came before me,” said Feige. “That nearly 100-year legacy, and the community that defines USC, are why I’ve stayed so connected to the school and why I’m so passionate about supporting the next generation of filmmakers.”

Dr. Stacy Smith and Sharon Waxman speak at the “How Data-Driven Inclusion Is Winning Over Audiences” panel at TheWrap’s Cannes Conversations in partnership with Brand Innovators. (Credit: Brand Innovators/TheWrap)
Read Next
Oscars' New Diversity Rules Fail to Address Real Inclusion, Says USC's Stacy Smith

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments