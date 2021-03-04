Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhood’ to Hit Netflix Father’s Day Weekend

Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood” will hit Netflix on Father’s Day weekend after the streamer licensed the worldwide rights to the film from Sony Pictures.

Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, will present the film alongside Netflix and Sony.

The film is an adaptation of author Matt Logelin’s memoir “Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love.” Hart stars as a dad who is forced to raise his baby girl on his own after his wife’s unexpected death. The film also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser.

Paul Weitz (“About A Boy”) is directing, based on a script he co-wrote with Dana Stevens (“City of Angels,” “Safe Haven”). Marty Bowen, Hart, David Beaubaire and Peter Kiernan are producing, while Betsy Danbury, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Bryan Smiley, Jaclyn Huntling Swatt, Isaac Klausner, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin are executive producing.

Earlier this year, Hart and his HartBeat Productions signed an exclusive partnership with Netflix for feature films as well as a first-look production deal. “Fatherhood” is not part of the overall deal.

“Fatherhood” will hit Netflix on June 18. Hart is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schrek Rose, while Weitz is represented by UTA and attorney Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn. Stevens is repped by UTA and attorney Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.