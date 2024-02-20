Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Taps Warner Bros. Vet Jay Levine as CEO

Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat has tapped longtime Warner Bros. executive Jay Levine as CEO. He takes over for Hart, who served in the role as interim chief after Thai Randolph exited in November.

“With Jay’s extensive background, leadership and relationships, we will continue to build on our successes and bring value to our partners and consumers across all of our businesses,” Hart said in a statement Tuesday. “With Jay at the helm, working closely with our seasoned leadership team, we’re going to keep setting the standard!”

More to come…