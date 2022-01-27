Kevin Macdonald to Direct Biopic ‘The Iceman’ Starring Joseph Fiennes

Kevin Macdonald, the Oscar-winning director behind films such as “The Mauritanian” and “The Last King of Scotland,” is attached to direct a biopic about extreme athlete Wim Hof that will star “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Joseph Fiennes.

Macdonald will direct the film from a screenplay by Jeff Pope (“Stan and Ollie,” “Philomena”) that will tell the story of an activist and athlete who goes by the name The Iceman for his ability to withstand freezing cold temperatures, be it grueling ice cold, barefoot hikes through the Netherlands or swims in frigid lakes. Hof in addition to his work has also served as an activist with his Wim Hof method to change how people think about health and healing.

Cornerstone is also coming aboard to handle worldwide sales on the film at the European Film Market. Shooting will begin in November 2022.

“The Iceman” will explore how as a widower who worked as a postman and struggled to support his four children, Hof turned to the cold and breathing to find peace and strength. The pain forced Hof to focus, and to breathe. It wasn’t long before his seemingly superhuman abilities were discovered, and his private ritual became an overnight sensation, leading him to be known as The Ice Man, and changing the Hof family’s lives forever.

“The Iceman” is a Genesius Pictures production and is produced by Debbie Gray and Joesph Fiennes.

“Wim is someone who has suffered a terrible trauma – the loss of his wife – and finds an entirely new way to deal with the depression that comes with that experience,” Macdonald said. “Jeff Pope has written a brilliant script – full of humour and humanity and emotions. In it we are introduced to the Dutch suburbs – a world of crazy stunts, a broken family, a love affair and an epiphany. This is a film about resilience, second chances and the amazing ability of the human body and mind to heal.”

“I am very passionate about “The Iceman” and I am honored to play the great Wim Hof. His story is inspirational, at times deeply funny, searingly painful and ultimately healing,” Fiennes said in a statement. “In addition to exploring his amazing feats, I hope to bring the lesser-known aspects of his extraordinary life to screen. I am incredibly excited to be in the world class company of Kevin Macdonald, screen writer Jeff Pope and wonderful Debbie Gray, making this experience a chance of a lifetime.”

“Never has there been a better time to make a film about the power of positivity and self-healing and the extraordinary man who is inspiring millions of people around the world,” Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder said.

Macdonald last directed “The Mauritanian” starring Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Benedict Cumberbatch from 2021, which was nominated for five BAFTAs. He won his Oscar in 2000 for the documentary “One Day in September.”

Fiennes is currently co-starring with Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s “The Mother” directed by Niki Caro.

Macdonald and Pope are represented by United Agents and Fiennes by The Artist Partnership.