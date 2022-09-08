Kevin Mayer, Strauss Zelnick and Execs From Roblox, Paramount, WWE, Sony Music, Fox Join TheGrill

Hollywood M&A expert Kevin Mayer, whose company acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine at a $900 million valuation last year, and Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick will each join TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman for Spotlight Conversations at TheGrill 2022, presented by WrapPRO on October 11-12.

The event will also feature topics and speakers including…

“Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse” with Paramount futurist Ted Schilowitz, Roblox head of entertainment partnerships Todd Lichten and WWE’s head of revenue strategy Scott Zanghellini .

Roblox head of entertainment partnerships and WWE’s head of revenue strategy . “Revolutionizing the Future of NFTs in Media and Entertainment” with Fox’s chief information and security officer Melody Hildebrand , who is also president of the company’s web3 media company Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), UTA’s head of digital assets Lesley Silverman , City National Bank’s vice president of faster payments Attila Csutak and Richard Wolpert , the head of TheWrap podcast, “Tech vs. Media.”

, who is also president of the company’s web3 media company Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), UTA’s head of digital assets , City National Bank’s vice president of faster payments and , the head of TheWrap podcast, “Tech vs. Media.” “Podcasting: A Hollywood Goldmine” with “The Dropout” showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether and Sony Music co-head of Global Podcasts Steve Ackerman .

and Sony Music co-head of Global Podcasts . “The Future of Live Events” with IMG’s On Location CMO Jaime Weston, Oak View Group president of business development Francesca Leiweke-Bodie and Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber.

Additional details and participants will be announced in coming weeks.

For over a decade, WrapPRO’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age. Tailored to a C-suite and innovative, forward thinking attendees, the event delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

This year’s event will offer both in-person and virtual components. The October 11 program will be all virtual and free to register. The October 12 program will be an exclusive in-person event held in Los Angeles with limited tickets available to WrapPRO members and will conclude with an evening of cocktails and conversations honoring TheWrap’s Innovators of 2022! The highly anticipated annual Innovators List recognizes individuals and companies who are driving change within their industry and beyond.

Click here to become a WrapPRO member for access to TheGrill on-demand as well as exclusive entertainment coverage, insights and invites to virtual events/screenings throughout the year.

TheGrill 2022 sponsors include Loeb & Loeb, City National Bank, Gerber Kawasaki, Sony Pictures, Take-Two Interactive, SAG-AFTRA and New York Festivals.