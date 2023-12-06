Kevin McCarthy to Resign from the House, Prompting Cheers and Jeers

Former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a column for the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he will resign from office at the end of this month.
“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways, “ McCarthy wrote in his commentary piece for The Journal.
“I know my work is only getting started. I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” he said. “The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”
McCarthy said he plans to help Americans in the private sector to prosper with less government interference.
“The more Washington does, the worse America gets,” McCarthy said. “I look forward to helping entrepreneurs and risk-takers reach their full potential. The challenges we face are more likely to be solved by innovation than legislation.”
The announcement received cheers and jeers on X, with some wags wondering if Rep. Nancy Pelosi would get her old office back from McCarthy, who ordered her to clear out earlier this year.
