AOC Fires Back at McCarthy Defenders: ‘Men Failing Up Is Not a Constitutionally Protected Right’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired off a round of posts on X Wednesday slamming those defending former speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and blaming Democrats for his ouster.

McCarthy was removed from the speakership on Tuesday with a vote of 216-210 in the chamber, a rebellion led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. McCarthy is the first speaker in U.S. history to be removed from the role.

“Contrary to how McCarthy’s defenders are behaving, men failing up is not a Constitutionally protected right,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

McCarthy “made risky decisions and faced the natural consequences of them,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “I am not his mom, and my job is not to put pool noodles around hard corners for Republicans.”

In an earlier post to social media, the House representative from New York wrote: “Reminder that a major reason McCarthy lost his speakership and didn’t get any help in the first place is because of his unwillingness to cooperate, pettiness and publicly insulting Dems when they did help him out.”

“So of course they’re going to repeat that winning strategy,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez also responded on X to Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, the interim speaker, who shortly after the vote to oust McCarthy concluded, ordered former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her office in the Capitol building.

The Representative from New York wrote that it is “not a good idea to go this scorched earth when your margin is this slim.”

“They will likely need Dems again and this won’t help,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

“They should crack open a game theory book instead of impulsively exacting revenge on very influential people who will help decide if, when, and how Dems help GOP in the future,” Ocasio-Cortez said.