Kevin Spacey says he’s homeless and has been moving between hotels and Airbnbs after years of making little to no income following his myriad sexual misconduct scandals.

“I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain,” the two-time Oscar winner shared in an interview with The Telegraph on Wednesday. “The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

While he said his Hollywood cancellation has been financially brutal, the actor believes his career in the industry isn’t done yet. “My feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [my manager, Evan Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over,” he said. “I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone.”

“And I believe it’s going to happen,” Spacey insisted.

His career in Hollywood has gone downhill since 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances toward him when he was just 14. They then faced off in a civil trial in 2022, where Spacey was found not liable. He was also acquitted of sexually assaulting four men in the U.K. in 2023, and the actor has denied all similar allegations made against him.

While reflecting on his faded high-profile relationships, he shared that his core group of family and friends has remained in tact, despite his exile from film and TV.

“The fact that a whole bunch of people in Hollywood that I had relations with were an inch thick, OK,” Spacey said. “But my friends, my colleagues, my family – I have not felt isolated at all.”