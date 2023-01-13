Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Batch of UK Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the latest round of sexual assault charges in the U.K.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared in Southwark Crown Court by videolink Friday to respond to seven more sexual offense allegations.

The seven new charges against Space, 63, involve a series of sexual assaults against one man that prosecutors say occurred between 2001 and 2004. The counts include one for causing person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three for indecent assault and three others for sexual assault.

The Oscar-winning actor already faced five counts in the U.K., including four counts of sexual assault by touching and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent. Those charges stem from accusations from three different men for incidents they say occurred between 2005 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty, “strenuously” denying the accusations, in July 2022.

On Friday, Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the latest seven-count indictment to that earlier five-count.

In October, a civil jury in New York found Spacey not liable for battery against “Rent” and “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of an unwanted sexual advance in 1986. Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter, was seeking $40 million from the former “House of Cards” star.

Thom Geier contributed to this report.