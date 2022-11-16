Kevin Spacey Faces 7 More Criminal Charges in the UK

Kevin Spacey faces seven new criminal charges, including four for sexual assault, according to an announcement Wednesday by prosecutors at the U.K.’s Crown Protection Service.

The new charges involve a series of sexual assaults against one man that prosecutors say occurred between 2001 and 2004. The counts include one for causing person to engage in sexual activity without consent and others for indecent and sexual assault.

The Oscar-winning actor already faced five counts in the U.K., including four counts of sexual assault by touching and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent. Those charges stem from accusations from three different men for incidents they say occurred between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new charges. In a London court hearing last July in which the actor appeared, he “strenuously” denied the accusations and stated his intention to disprove them.

A three- to four-week trial is scheduled to begin in London this June. It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of sentence Spacey would face if convicted – but significant detention is all but assured.

Last month, a civil jury in New York found Spacey not liable for battery against “Rent” and “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of an unwanted sexual advance in 1986. Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter, was seeking $40 million from the former “House of Cards” star.